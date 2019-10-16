Carlsberg unveils world's first beer bottle made from paper

BEER brand Carlsberg has unveiled a prototype beer bottle made from paper.

The Danish beer company unveiled two prototypes, one made from sustainably-sourced wood fibre and the other from recycled plastic polymer film.

The company hopes to create a 100 per cent bio—degradeable bottle, as part of its wider sustainability goal to achieve zero carbon emissions at its breweries and a 30 per cent cut in its full value chain CO2 footprint by 2030.

Myriam Shingleton, vice president for development at Carlsberg Group, said: ‘While we are not completely there yet, the two prototypes are an important step towards realising our ultimate ambition of bringing this breakthrough to market.

‘Innovation takes time and we will continue to collaborate with leading experts in order to overcome remaining technical challenges.’

Carlsberg initially launched plans for the project back in 2015, working alongside researchers from the Technical University of Denmark.

This collaboration has resulted in the creation of paper bottle company Paboco, which is now working with Absolut, Coca-Cola and L’Oréal.

Myriam said: ‘Partnerships such as these, ones that are united by a desire to create sustainable innovations, are the best way to bring about real change.’

Last year, Carlsberg eradicated the plastic rings used to hold its six packs of beer.