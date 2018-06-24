A CARNIVAL in Portsmouth this weekend brought everyone together for a day of fun in the sunshine.

The Paulsgrove Carnival returned for a 33rd year with residents of all ages packing into Hempsted Green in Allaway Avenue on Saturday.

Paulsgrove Carnival - The carnival parades through the streets of Paulsgrove'Picture: Vernon Nash (180394-006) PPP-180623-201919006

A procession of schools and community groups marched down the street in front of hundreds of onlookers, before everyone enjoyed the funfair attractions and stalls set up by members of the community.

The event is the longest-standing community carnival in Portsmouth – and this year took on the theme of ‘freedom’ as part of the 2018 Portsmouth Festivities.

Ros Gautrey, 67 from Paulsgrove, said: ‘I think that carnival means an awful lot to people around here.

‘It has been going for more than 30 years, run entirely by volunteers and is a success every single time.

Paulsgrove Carnival - The carnival parades through the streets of Paulsgrove'Picture: Vernon Nash (180394-025) PPP-180623-202307006

‘It’s just so lovely when everyone comes down together, the kids pack out the street with the procession and everyone has a smile on their face.

‘Carnival isn’t just about having big floats – it’s about bringing everybody together.’

Patricia Fleet, 75, said: ‘I love how the carnival shows off our strong community spirit. It’s a great day out for the children and is a great opportunity to bring families together for the day.

‘We genuinely have got a wonderful group of people here in Paulsgrove and the way everyone pulls together on days like this is truly incredible.

‘It has also made a nice change of pace from the football for a day.’

Dave Welsh, 67, said: ‘I always pop down for the carnival if I can.

‘The carnival is something that is always very special here in Paulsgrove.

‘Everyone comes along to enjoy themselves and there is never any trouble, despite what some may think.

‘I think we have been particularly fortunate this year because the weather has been really good – last year it was incredibly windy and was also chucking it down with rain.’