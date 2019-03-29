Caroline Dinenage welcomes additional funding to tackle rough sleepers

LOCAL councils look set to benefit from additional funding to tackle homelessness.

Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has welcomed news of an additional £46 million of Government funding to invest in night shelters and hostels to get rough sleepers into safe accommodation.

The Rough Sleeping Initiative fund will see an additional £59,850 for Fareham Borough Council and £350,000 for Portsmouth City Council.

The money will help provide funds for new staff including specialist mental health staff, substance misuse workers and a dedicated team looking to get people off the streets .

Caroline Commented: ’We have a responsibility to care for the most vulnerable in society, and I am pleased to see that the Government is continuing to act on its commitment to end rough sleeping by 2027. Gosport has worked hard to help rough sleepers Currently eleven individuals of concern have been identified by the Homeless Action Group and seen by the organisation.’