Carter angry opening goal stood as Street damaged Moneyfields’ title bid

Moneyfields were left fuming after a contentious goal set them on the way to a 2-0 defeat at Street in the Southern League division one south.

Manager Dave Cater was adamant that Street’s 63rd-minute opening goal should not have been allowed to stand.

He said: ‘We were given a free-kick in front of the dug-outs 30 yards out from goal.

‘Lewis Fennemore tried to take it quickly but one of their players jumped in front.

‘The ball rebounded out of play and then spun back onto the pitch.

‘We all stopped expecting the referee to caution their player and allow us to retake the kick.

‘Instead he allowed play to continue and they ran though to score.

‘We were furious and had to change things to chase the game.

‘Also we felt we should have had a penalty when Nathan Paxton was brought down.

‘Though maybe we didn’t do enough to win the game we deserved to get a draw.’

The two teams cancelled each other out in a goalless first half.

Moneyfields improved at the start of the second period and looked to be taking control.

Nathan Clements saw his long range strike bounce back off the crossbar.

Fennemore latched onto the rebound but put his header wide of the target.

The opening goal however proved to be the turning point.

Sam Pearce, who had reverted back into defence when Brett Poate cried off injured before the game, switched to striker.

Having to chase the game led to more gaps at the back and Street sealed their win with a second goal in the last minute.

Though the defeat was a setback Carter refuses to give up on their title bid.

He added: ‘After the game we felt a bit sorry for ourselves.

‘We will dust ourselves off this week and be ready to go again.

‘Leaders Yate Town are still only six points ahead of us.’