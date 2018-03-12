Cash given for project celebrating Portsmouth’s natural history

Have your say

A NATURAL history project will be launched after a cash injection from Heritage Lottery Funding.

Portsmouth City Council has received £79,700 to run a two-year project called Wild About Portsmouth, to raise the profile of the city’s natural history collection.

The council will be working alongside museums to develop and promote natural history, as well as appointing a curator for activities at Cumberland House Natural History Museum in Southsea.

Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: ‘The city has a fabulous natural history collection and this funding will make it more accessible to everyone.

‘The specialist staff will help communities, residents and visitors get more hands on with natural history activities from bug hunts to identification masterclasses for budding botanists.’

Michelle Roffe, head of HLF south east, added: ‘We are delighted to support this project. It will mean more people can get involved with, protect and learn about the heritage on their doorstep.’