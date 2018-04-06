Cathedral to livestream wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at royal celebration

TO CELEBRATE the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a cathedral will livestream their wedding ceremony at an event for all the family.

On Saturday May 19, Winchester Cathedral will show the wedding in its nave from 12pm-1pm, but celebrations will continue until 5pm in the historic outer close.

There will be activities, morris dancing, a bouncy cathedral and pop-up stalls set-up by churches.

There will also be an opportunity to write a prayer for the happy couple on bunting that will be hung around the close.

Visitors are being encouraged to join in with the festival atmosphere by taking a picnic to eat, but street food provided by the Cathedral Refectory will also be available.

The celebration is being held as part of Thy Kingdom Come, a nine-day event of prayer being held by churches globally.

Free tickets for the screening of the royal wedding will be available from the cathedral box office by calling 01962 857 275.

Or, visit winchester-cathedral.org.uk.