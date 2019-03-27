AN animal welfare charity has released a CCTV image of the moment a man dragged a dog round a shop by its neck.

The footage shows the black and tan dachshund-terrier type being carried by the neck in a Co-op store in Romford, Essex.

The RSPCA has released the CCTV image as it launches an investigation into the incident which happened between midday and 12.30pm on February 15 in the shop in Turpin Avenue.

READ MORE: Dog also died in blaze which killed 52-year-old woman and destroyed bungalow

Inspector Jemima Cooper said: ‘We were contacted by another customer in the shop who was concerned by the man’s treatment of the dog so I visited and spoke to staff who reviewed the CCTV and found this upsetting footage.

‘The little dog doesn’t seem to want to go into the shop but is dragged in and along the aisles.

‘While the man is casually perusing the shelves he grabs the dog by his neck and picks him up before carrying him around the store as he continues his shopping.

‘This is no way to handle or carry a dog and could be extremely painful and uncomfortable for the dog.’

READ MORE: Here are 9 laws all dog owners should know

Anyone who recognises the man or the dog should contact our appeal line by calling 0300 123 8018 and leaving a message for Inspector Cooper.

She added: ‘I’m really keen to speak to this man and would ask that anyone who knows him or saw what happened on the day to get in touch.’

The man was dressed in a black baseball cap, black trainers with a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms on.

To help us continue investigating animal cruelty and rescuing animals from abuse and neglect, please consider donating.