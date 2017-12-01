Celebrate Companion Care’s 20th birthday and win a Mustang for a weekend

A VETERINARY surgery is putting on a weekend of events to celebrate its birthday.

Staff at Companion Care in Burrfields Retail Park will host three days of activities to mark 20 years of work.

From 1.30pm until 3pm tomorrow, youngsters will get the chance to take part in the surgery’s teddy bear clinic – bringing in their worse-for-wear toys to be stitched up by a qualified veterinary nurse.

Until Sunday, people can visit the practice – based inside Pets at Home – to learn about how its work has evolved over the years, meet surgery staff and enter a special birthday raffle.

For a £1 strip of tickets, players will get the chance to win a Ford Mustang rental for a weekend, a free stay at a city hotel or a £200 travel voucher through Brittany Ferries, among dozens of other prizes.

All proceeds from the draw will go to Hounds for Heroes, which provides dogs to ex-armed forces personnel to aid their rehabilitation.

Melanie Graham, a reception manager and a registered veterinary nurse at Companion Care, said: ‘We’re really excited to be celebrating our 20th birthday. This is only a small weekend of events, but we are planning to celebrate in style with fixtures open to the public throughout the entire year.’