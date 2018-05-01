Celebrate start of summer with Beltain festival at Butser farm

A CELTIC celebration marking the beginning of summer is being held this weekend.

Butser Ancient Farm, near Petersfield, is holding its annual Beltain Festival on Saturday.

The event will have music, dancing and the burning of a giant wickerman at dusk. Every year, hundreds of people pack into the farm to enjoy the barbecue, range of drinks and other activities such as crafts and games.

Tickets are £17.50 for an adult and £12.50 for a child if booked in advance. They can be purchased on the door at £25 for an adult or £20 for a child.

To book tickets visit butserancientfarm.co.uk/beltainfestival.