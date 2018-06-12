Celebrating city’s volunteer army

Have your say

HUNDREDS of volunteers who help to preserve vital slices of maritime history were given a party to celebrate their efforts.

A tea party was thrown for scores of people who freely give up their time to support Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Held in the shadow of HMS Victory and the Mary Rose Museum, the party was in recognition of those who help run and support the city’s dockyard museums, historic ship collections and boatbuilding sites.

Among those attending included volunteers from the Mary Rose Trust, The National Museum of the Royal Navy’s HMS Warrior, HMS Victory, HMS M.33 and Steam Pinnace.

Also joining the celebration was the team from Boathouse 4 boatbuilding plus the Porter’s Garden.

The day was part of national Volunteers’ Week.

More than 360 volunteers donate nearly 2,000 hours a week to the museums and historic ships at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

To find out more about volunteering visit maryrose.org or nmrn.org.uk