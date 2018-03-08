Celebrating our differences on International Women’s Day

The variety of cultures and nationalities within Portsmouth were celebrated at Fratton Park.
More than 120 women from around the world who now live in the city enjoyed dinner and dancing in the Victory Suite.
It was an opportunity for them to share their experiences while eating a meal prepared by the Akash restaurant.
Afterwards there were lots of laughs as they took part in a traditional barndance.
Rowshonara Reza, one of the organisers, said: ‘There is a real variety of cultures and nationalities here this evening, which is wonderful.
‘I think it is very important to understand one another’s differences and welcome them, rather than hide from them.’
The event was organised by Portsmouth City Council, Pompey in the Community and Akash.