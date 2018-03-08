Celebrating our differences on International Women’s Day

Have your say

The variety of cultures and nationalities within Portsmouth were celebrated at Fratton Park.

More than 120 women from around the world who now live in the city enjoyed dinner and dancing in the Victory Suite.

Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones wore a big smile on her face for musical chairs

It was an opportunity for them to share their experiences while eating a meal prepared by the Akash restaurant.

Afterwards there were lots of laughs as they took part in a traditional barndance.

Rowshonara Reza, one of the organisers, said: ‘There is a real variety of cultures and nationalities here this evening, which is wonderful.

‘I think it is very important to understand one another’s differences and welcome them, rather than hide from them.’

Grab your seat! It was a scrum for competitive musical chairs

The event was organised by Portsmouth City Council, Pompey in the Community and Akash.

Dinner guests could not wait to show off their dancing skills

Women of all nationalities joined together to eat and talk about what makes them similar, but also different

Broad smiles and big hugs at Fratton Park

The women wore fabulous traditional outfits