Celebrity deaths in 2018: 25 famous faces who are no longer with us

From the ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin to the ‘King of Clubs’ Peter Stringfellow, many famous faces died in 2018.

The year has been notable for the sad passing of many well-known names from the worlds of sport, entertainment and beyond. Here are some of those whose deaths have made the world a poorer place.

1. Sir Ken Dodd The last of the great music hall entertainers was 90 when he died on March 11. In a stage career lasting for over 60 years, he became known for his epic performances and trademark tickling stick.

2. Leslie Grantham The actor was best-known for his portrayal of 'Dirty' Den Watts, the landlord of the Queen Vic pub in BBC soap opera EastEnders, though he was later a popular panto villain. He died on June 15, aged 71.

3. Jimmy Armfield The ex-Blackpool and England footballer, who also managed Bolton and Leeds, died on January 22, aged 82. In later years he worked as a journalist, then match summariser for BBC Radio 5 Live.

4. Eric Bristow The Crafty Cockney dominated darts throughout the 1980s, winning 70 titles, with his skill and personality turning the game into a worldwide spectator sport.

