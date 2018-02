Have your say

A PIRATE-themed half-term event aimed at service families will be taking place next week.

On Friday, February 16 at Gosport Discovery Centre, youngsters are encouraged to put on their best pirate clothes for pirate stories, a treasure trail and other swashbuckling activities.

The event will run from 10am-4pm and is free for all to attend, but places are limited on the day.

To book a place for your child call (023) 9252 3463.