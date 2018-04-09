CEO of city’s Students’ Union gears up to sleep rough at Fratton Park

THE chief of the charity dedicated to improving the student experience in Portsmouth will sleep rough for a night to help alleviate homelessness.

University of Portsmouth Students’ Union (Upsu) boss Anna Clodfelter will join business leaders from across the region for the Pompey CEO Sleepout next Monday.

The fixture will see more than 60 prominent figures bed down at Fratton Park in a bid to fundraise for a trio of good causes.

The Society of St James, Pompey in the Community and The CEO Sleepout will all take a share of the tens of thousands of pounds expected to be raised by the feat.

Reflecting on her decision to get involved, Ms Clodfelter – who has been the CEO of UPSU since 2013 – said: ‘I began volunteering at homeless charities with my parents when I was about 13 or 14, so this has been a subject close to my heart for a long time.

‘As a mid-teenager I started to learn about the complexities homeless people face and discovered the problem extends far beyond those you see on the street in sleeping bags.

‘I try to support charities doing fantastic work to restore parity in these peoples’ lives where I can and, as a CEO, I’m passionate about getting involved in this cause.’

With more than 60 business leaders signed up to take part in the Pompey CEO Sleepout so far, Ms Clodfelter will be in good company.

Among the crowd, she will be joined by editor of The News Mark Waldron, Pompey CEO Mark Catlin, Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones and Pompey in the Community boss Clare Martin.

‘It’s amazing to see so many people involved,’ Ms Clodfelter said.

‘But at the same time it is something I would expect to see – Portsmouth has always felt very strongly about looking after its own.’

To donate to the Pompey CEO Sleepout, text ‘PITC17 £’, followed by your desired donation amount in pounds, to 70070 – or visit justgiving.com/fundraising/pitcceo.