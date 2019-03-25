Have your say

FAST-GROWING challenger bank Starling has announced plans to open a new office in Southampton – creating 150 new jobs.

The bank will employ 100 customer service employees and 50 software engineers.

Starling has raised £233m from investors to date and has half a million customers in the five years the bank has been operating.

Chief executive Anne Boden said: ‘We are growing so fast that we are rapidly running out of space in our London offices.

‘What attracts us to Southampton is its entrepreneurial spirit and its level of tech talent.’