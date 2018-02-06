Chance to build and design a new home at Welborne

THE chance to self and custom build at Welborne is being offering to residents.

In a bid to offer more affordable housing in the 6,000-home garden village and across the borough, Fareham Borough Council has joined up with The Right to Build Task Force to include a range of self and custom build housing plots.

Ambassador of the Task Force, Richard Bacon MP, said: ‘Developments such as Welborne offer huge scope for bringing forward a range of well-designed housing options and are therefore a logical choice to help meet local demand for people who want to build their own homes.’

Residents who have lived or worked in the borough for at least two years will be able to join a self build and custom build register for £10 and will need to renew each year.

Leader of the council, Councillor Sean Woodward, said: ‘I think this is a very exciting scheme and it offers another flavour of affordable housing and the Task Force has identified 1,700 people in Fareham who would like to build their own home.’

At least 60 self-build and custom plots are wanted for Welborne with all other sites of 100 houses or more across the borough to include at least five per cent plots for residents.

It follows a private member’s bill put through Parliament which means every council will have a quota of self build plots to meet by the end of October 2019.

Cllr Woodward added: ‘We are working with the Task Force to deliver more affordable housing and offer home ownership options which will suit a variety of modern needs.’

Self-build is where an individual organises the design and construction of the new home and custom it where the residents work with a developer to deliver a new home.

Director of the Right to Build Task Force Mario Wolf said: ‘I am pleased that Fareham Borough Council has approached the Task Force for advice.

‘Garden villages such as Welborne are well placed to include an ambitious and diverse custom and self-build housing offer to local communities.’

The move was also backed by opposition councillors.

Councillor Katrina Trott, who has previously been against the Welborne plans, welcomed the custom and self build proposals.

Cllr Trott said: ‘Well done to the council, self build plots will be great.

For more information or to join the self build register visit fareham.gov.uk/planning/local_plan/selfbuild.aspx.