Chance to watch Britain’s Got Talent auditions in Southsea tomorrow 

IN a bid to find the nation’s most talented performers, Britain’s Got Talent is coming to Southsea tomorrow – and they need an audience.

The popular variety show is coming to the city tomorrow (August 21) looking to find acts for the 2019 series with auditions taking place at the Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier from 7pm.

But the magicians, comedians, drag acts, singers, acrobats and animal stars need people to perform for and so the Gaiety Bar is inviting anyone to be in the audience for free.

Executive producer of BGT Charlie Irwin said: ‘Britain’s Got Talent 2018 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety with, for the first time ever, a Comedian winning the show.

‘We were left in stitches by runner-up Robert White, we were wiggle wining in the final with Reggae star Donchez Dacres, the incredible acrobats The Giang Brothers left us speechless and the laughs were endless with the hilarious winner the Lost Voice Guy.’

For more information visit thegaietybarsouthsea.co.uk or call 023 9229 4094