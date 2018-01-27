Changes to Portsmouth crossing to improve safety for pedestrians

Have your say

CHANGES are being made to a crossing, making it safer for pedestrians.

Work on the crossing point on Lake Road, in Portsmouth, began earlier this week after residents approached Portsmouth City Council about improving the site.

The current island will be extended and widened while re-aligned kerbs and new road markings will guide pedestrians to the crossing, and an anti-skid surface will highlight the area to drivers.

The Cornmill bus stop will be re-positioned and moved three metres east to improve visibility for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Councillor Simon Bosher, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘This is a busy road for pedestrians and traffic travelling, so it is important the new crossing serves all road users.

‘We listened to residents and conducted a thorough road safety site review before we identified how the crossing could be improved.’

The project will take four weeks to complete.