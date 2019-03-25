Have your say

CRISPS are one of the British public’s favourite snacks.

The potato based treats come in all shapes, sizes and flavours from staples like salt and vinegar to tomato ketchup and Worcester sauce.

With such wide ranges of varieties, trying to make a definitive list of the best types of crisps might seem like a fools errand.

However Channel 5 have done just that with their programme Britain’s Favourite Crisps, which ranks the snacks in a pyramid from God Tier to Don’t Come Anywhere Near Me With These.

But the results have prompted a bigger outcry than the 2016 referendum as crisp fans hit back at the rankings and Stan for their favourite types which either weren’t deemed god tier or didn’t make the list – such as Skips.

The ranking of Britain’s Favourite Crisps are:

God Tier

- Pringles

- Walkers

- Doritos

Top Tier

- Sensations

- McCoy's

- Kettle Chips

- Tyrrells

Mid Tier

- Hula Hoops

- Monster Munch

- Quavers

- Wotsits

- Chipsticks

Don’t Come Anywhere Near Me With These

- Jacob’s mini cheddar’s

- Salt and Shake

- Nik Naks

- Squares

Snubbed packets

Curiously missing from the pyramid are Skips, Discos, Frazzles, Space Raiders and more.

The publishing of the list has sparked furious debate online from crisp fans.

One person said: ‘Pringles at the top?! They need to be there at the bottom.

‘Beef Hula hoops should be in their place alongside smoky bacon crisps and cheese and onion crisps.’

While another added: ‘No no no no no!!! Kettle chips, monster munch and Nik naks are definitely up top!’

A person wrote: ‘That is all kinds wrong! Squares on the bottom... it’s a travesty.’

Some famous faces have even joined in the debate, with broadcaster Hayley McQueen tweeting: ‘No Frazzles & No Discos?!?!? Mini Cheddars aren’t even flipping crisps either.’

With Hull City striker Fraizer Campbell replying: ‘Disgrace.’

What do you think of the rankings? Let us know how you would order the best crisps in the comments below.