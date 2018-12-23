Charity boosted by efforts of care home staff

Have your say

A CARE home’s activities team has raised £500 for a charity which offers free holidays to families of youngsters with life-threatening illnesses.

Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal accepted the cash from representatives at Wellington Vale in Denmead earlier this month.

The money was raised after staff held a dementia film club and paid to wear an array of colourful clothing to work, in a so-called Rainbow Day.

The charity is named after Hannah Westbrook, who passed away in 2004, aged 10, with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.