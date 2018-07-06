Charity calls for residents to be frugal with water in heatwave

WITH temperatures soaring and demand on water increasing, a wild life charity is offering tips on how to cut down on water usage.

The advice comes as some authorities in the UK begin to look at hose pipe bans to protect the nation’s water reserves.

According to figures released by Sussex Wildlife Trust, the average person can use around 160 litres of water a day, with baths hitting about 80 litres, a shower 30 while a sprinkler can use a whopping 1,000 litres and hour.

The trust is now urging people to be frugal with their fluids as the weather hots up.

Among the tips included turning off the tap while brushing your teeth, which can save 8,000 litres a year.

Washing vegetables under a tap can save nine litres per minute – washing them in a bowl cuts on water waste.

While waiting until you have a full load before using the washing machine or dishwasher and cutting down by one wash a week and can save households 5,000 litres per year on average.