Charity donates £1.1m to help causes

A CHARITY supporting the community and helping provide what is most in need donated £1.1m to good causes.

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation last year gave more than £1m to help charities and organisations across the county.

To date the Community Foundation, which is made up of 46 branches including the one in Hampshire, has donated £1bn to help communities.

Fabian French, chief executives, said: ‘We’re proud to work with incredible charities day in, day out. We understand the needs of the communities we work in and direct grants to causes that will make the biggest difference.’