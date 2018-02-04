Charity embarks on abseiling effort in bid to fundraise

VOLUNTEERS are gearing up to embark on a charity abseil down the Spinnaker Tower.

Up to 40 counsellors and organisers from Off The Record will descend down the Portsmouth landmark following the organisation’s 40th anniversary in 2017.

Since 1977, the Leigh Park-based cause has offered vital free and confidential support to young people across Havant and the surrounding areas.

It is now hoped this event – set to be pencilled in for the summer – will kick-start efforts to sustain its future.

Head of community fundraising at Off The Record, Corinne Wincott, said: ‘For any charity, reaching 40 years is something worth celebrating.

‘But at a time when statutory funding is being cut, events like this are a key part of surviving.

‘Many of the testimonies we get from young people who come to us are amazing – some go as far to say we have saved their lives – and that demonstrates a clear need for what we do in our community

‘We’re so excited to take on the abseil.’

With 18 people of a targeted 40 currently signed up to the effort, Off The Record is extending the opportunity to the public.

Ms Wincott said: ‘This is bound to be an amazing experience and we welcome people from the community to get involved.

‘We used to operate in Portsmouth, so going back to the city for this will be quite poignant for us.

‘All money raised will go toward helping more young people in the future.’

Cash collected from the abseil will fund multiple aspects of Off The Record’s work, including training for future volunteers and group work sessions for young people and their parents.

Tony Sammut, general manager at the Emirates Spinnaker Tower, said: ‘We are pleased to welcome Off The Record to the tower to face the abseil challenge for a very good cause.

‘We are thrilled to host a new abseiling season at Emirates Spinnaker Tower and can’t wait to see another batch of brave souls take on the 100 metre descent.

‘Since 2011, more than 6,000 people have braved the experience, with charities receiving an estimated £500,000 fundraising boost each year from abseiling participants.’

To join the Off The Record abseil, call the charity on (023) 9278 5999 or email fundraising@off-the-record.org.uk.

All participants must be aged 18 and over and pay a £100 registration fee.