TWO charities in Gosport have joined forces ahead of a summer fair later this year.

Harbour Cancer Support and Square Pegs will be jointly hosting a summer fair on Saturday, July 14, at Nicholson Gardens in Carlton Road, Gosport.

Organisers say the event has been growing year on year with games, tombola, a bouncy castle, barbecue and stalls.

It has also been confirmed that Radio Haslar will be supporting the fair, with entertainment throughout the day.