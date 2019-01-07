Charity hosts successful Uganda football tournament

VOLUNTEERS from charity Faith and Football organised a tournament in Uganda to bring people together.

The event, partnered by the local Anglican church and the paramount chief of the Madi tribe, saw 16 teams compete in the Peace Cup in front of 5,000 fans.

Uganda football tournament

Many of the sides taking part in the four-day event were donning familiar strips such as Pompey, Havant & Waterlooville and Gosport Borough.

The volunteers took part in the 11-day trip to north Uganda at their own expense.

The aim of the trip was to bring together teams representing thousands of Sudanese refugees who are fleeing the civil war in South Sudan and also their host communities.

South Sudan has the third largest refugee crisis in the world, behind Syria and Afghanistan, with nearly two million people displaced – putting massive pressure on land and water resources as well as causing local tensions.

During last year, Faith and Football arranged the shipment of used boots, shirts, socks, shin pads, balls, goals, flags, cones as well as children’s clothing to the tournament’s location. The charity also raised funds to meet the cost of the tournament.