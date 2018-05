A MASSAGE chair used by a cancer charity is in need of a new home.

Harbour Cancer Support in Stoke Road, Gosport, is looking to find a new home for the chair as there is no space for it at the group’s new centre.

According to Harbour Cancer Support, the chair has a bit of wear and tear, but works fine and is available to anyone in exchange for a donation to the centre.

Anyone who is interested is asked to call the charity on (023) 9250 1503.