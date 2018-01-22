Charity search to add to trustee team

Have your say

A YOUTH charity is looking to appoint new trustees to add to their team.

The Moving On Project provides counselling sessions for young people in Fareham and Gosport.

Following a skills audit the charity wants to appoint two or three new trustees with attributes including management experience, health or educational sector experience or a background in the financial, legal or contracting professions.

Trustees are required to attend a quarterly board meeting and for more information contact David Pointon, chair of trustees, at david.pointon@yahoo.co.uk.