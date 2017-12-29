Charity tea party in Lee raises hundreds for The Haven

Have your say

Acharity tea party has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity that helps to support breast cancer patients.

The party was held at the Solent Mobility Centre in Lee-on-the-Solent High Street earlier this month, raising money for The Haven.

But thanks to the kindness of the mobility centre, the amount raised was doubled.

Solent Mobility matched every £1 raised, making the final total £320.

The Mayor of Gosport Councillor Linda Batty joined shoppers in the showroom, where staff served up mince pies and mulled wine to add to the festive atmosphere. There was also a raffle.

Debbie Watts, one of the directors at Solent Mobility, said: ‘It was lovely to see so many of our regular customers and new ones too.

‘There was a real buzz with people chatting and getting to know one another.

‘A real community spirit as always.

‘Holding this event is just our way of saying thank you to our customers, who have supported us throughout the year, and to wish them all a very Merry Christmas.

She added: ‘It also helps us to give back to a local charity.’

Cllr Batty said: ‘It was a very interesting morning.

‘The staff there are brilliant and extremely knowledgeable.

‘I was able to gain so much information on the wheelchairs and rise recliner chairs and how customers are measured to ensure the right fit.

‘The Haven charity in Titchfield will benefit from the event and it’s been lovely to see so many people popping into the showroom to show their support.’

For more information about The Haven, go to breastcancerhaven.org.uk.