Charity thanks city for help with appeal

A TERMINAL illness charity has thanked the people of Portsmouth for their support with its annual appeal.

Marie Curie held its Great Daffodil Appeal last month and collections held in Portsmouth and Southsea town centre raised £604.09 and will provide vital funds to help care for more people living with terminal illness.

Sally Sansom, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, said: ‘The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraiser and we would like to say a big thank you to everyone in Portsmouth.

‘Your generosity means we raised a fantastic amount and saw more people wearing daffodils.

‘Every penny from our daffodil pins really does count towards the care and support that Marie Curie is able to provide for all those affected by terminal illness.

‘We are also grateful to our Southsea shop team and members of Marie Curie’s Portsmouth Fundraising Group who helped with the collections on the day.’

For more details visit mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil