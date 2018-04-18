Charity to show Portsmouth ‘what it means to be a man’

Have your say

A NEW charity group hopes to show young people what it truly means to ‘be a man’.

A Band of Brothers, a Sussex-based charity, is expanding into Portsmouth with the hope of turning young people’s lives around.

The charity works with young boys between the ages of 18 and 25 who have been on probation, in care or in prison.

Dan Hartley, head of operations at the charity, said: ‘The idea is that we take younger lads into a group with older men, who then lead by example.

‘It allows us to support young men outside their known environments and explore what it really means to be a man.’

The charity is holding an opening evening at Fratton Community Centre tomorrow evening from 7pm.

For more information about the charity go to abandofbrothers.org.uk.