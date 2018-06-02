Check out country and folk stars at Roots In The Round at The Square Tower

Americana Music Association (UK) award-winner, and powerhouse songwriter Robert Vincent, will be joined by alt-folk sensations The Worry Dolls and one of Scotland's finest live performers Dean Owens, in a unique show.

Roots In The Round is a Nashville-style songwriters' circle, where all artists will be on stage at the same time, singing their own compositions and jumping in on others. It’s a style of show that has been popularised over the years by the world-famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, and it’s a chance to listen to songs up close and personal, and hear how they were conceived.

Vincent was 'whispering' Bob Harris’ pick as winner of the inaugural AMA (UK) Emerging Artist award, and has also been nominated this year for Best Album.

The Worry Dolls, aka Zoe Nicoll and Rosie Jones, are a shiny beacon of joy in a dreamland far, far away from the regular sound of folk that’s flooding the charts right now.

They're also celebrating an AMA (UK) nomination for Best Song.

Completing the top class line up is songwriter Dean Owens, who has been hailed as “Scotland’s most engaging and haunting singer-songwriter”. Armed with a searingly soulful voice, skilfully crafted stories and memorable heart-twisting melodies, he is a compelling and engaging live performer with an emotional hurricane of stories and songs.

Tickets are strictly limited to 60 people only. Tickets £14 (advance). Doors 7.15pm.

Square Tower, Old Portsmouth

Thursday, November 30

squarerootspromotions.co.uk