Thousands of Pompey fans will be heading to Wembley on Sunday for the Checkatrade Trophy final 2019.

The Blues will be taking on Sunderland at the national stadium on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Portsmouth take on Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final 2019 at Wembley. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Pompey have beaten the likes of Arsenal Under-21s, Peterborough United, Southend and Bury to get this far.

About 40,000 Pompey fans have bought tickets for the game.

For fans travelling to Wembley, we’ve put together a guide of everything you need to know for the big day – including how to get to the stadium and where to grab a bite to eat when you get there.

How to get to Wembley Stadium

London Underground

Wembley Park Tube – five-minute walk from stadium (Metropolitan Line direct to Baker Street / Jubilee Line direct to Baker Street and Bond Street)

Wembley Central Tube – 15-minute walk from stadium (Bakerloo Line direct to Marylebone, Baker Street and Oxford Circus)

London Overground

Wembley Stadium Station – five-minute walk from stadium (Chiltern Railways direct to London Marylebone)

Bus

Local buses to the stadium include: 18, 83, 92 and 224.

Please note that London buses no longer accept cash, therefore any supporters travelling by bus will need to pay for the fare using an Oyster card or contactless payment card.

For London tube, road, bus and other services please visit TFL. Find train times and fares at National Rail or call: 0871 200 4950.

Where to park if you're driving to Wembley Stadium

There is limited parking available for events at Wembley Stadium, so it is advised that you book as early as possible.

Sunderland have been allocated the Yellow Car Park (HA9 0EG) whereas Pompey have been designated the Red (HA9 8DS) and Orange (HA9 0EU) Car Parks.

There are off-site car parks close to Wembley on Lonsdale Avenue (HA9 7EG) and Preston Road (HA3 0QQ), however still require advanced booking.

To secure a car parking space, please visit the official Wembley website and follow the instructions. Please note, the opening time for each car park differs.

Where you can eat around Wembley Stadium

If you're looking for something quick and easy, there is a McDonalds stationed at the bottom of Wembley Way.

Should you prefer a sit-down meal ahead of the big kick-off, head to the London Designer Outlet for places such as Pizza Express, Handmade Burgers, Nandos and TGI Fridays.

Is there a fan zone?

Yes. The Pompey Fan Zone will be near the London Designer Outlet whereas the Sunderland Fan Zone is cited next to Wembley Arena.

Both sell alcoholic drinks and street food and are open from 10:00am to 1.30pm.

How to get into Wembley Stadium

Pompey supporters will be based in the West End of the stadium with access via the following turnstiles:

Level 1 – H / J / M / N

Level 2 – Level Two West

Level 5 – K / L / P

What time Wembley Stadium will open and close

Wembley will open its turnstiles two hours before kick-off at 12:30pm.

Due to enhanced security searches in place for this match, supporters are strongly advised to arrive at the stadium no later than one hour prior to kick-off.

Closure time is usually dependent on whether the match reaches extra-time or penalties.