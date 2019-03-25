Have your say

POMPEY will take on League One rivals Sunderland in the final of the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

The Blues are looking to lift their first chance at silverware this season at the scene of their famous FA Cup triumph in 2008.

Gareth Evans celebrates scoring against Sunderland in December 2018. Picture: Joe Pepler

Portsmouth booked their place in the final of the Checkatrade Trophy with a comfortable 3-0 win over League Two side Bury in the semi-final at the end of February.

While Sunderland beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 a week later to secure a spot in the final at Wembley.

Pompey fans have sold out their 40,000 ticket allocation for the clash at the home of English football on Sunday, March 31.

The Black Cats fans have also snapped up the full number of allocated tickets – 40,000.

For Portsmouth and Sunderland fans who were unable to get their hands on tickets for the Checaktrade Trophy final – the game will be televised.

Here's what fans need to know:

Is the game on TV?

If you are not among the 40,000 lucky Pompey fans who managed to bag a ticket for the final then you will still be able to watch the game as it will be aired on TV.

The game will take place on Sunday, March 31.

What channel will it be on?

Sky Sports have the rights to cover the Checkatrade Trophy and will once again be airing the final.

With Premier League returning this weekend following the International break, the Pompey game will be shown on Sky Sports Football/ Football HD.

What time is kick-off and when does coverage start?

The Checkatrade Trophy final will kick off at 2.30pm on March 31.

The pre-match coverage on Sky Sports Football will begin at 2.15pm just 15 minutes before kick off following the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic.