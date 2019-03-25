Have your say

Following three-successive League One victories, Pompey’s focus is now fixed on seizing cup silverware.

The Blues travel to Wembley on Sunday for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland.

Ronan Curtis is battling to declare himself available for Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep

In the immediate aftermath of the 2-0 success at Shrewsbury, Kenny Jackett reported no fresh injury concerns.

As it stands, Pompey’s player availability is as follows…

Cup tied;

Andy Cannon

Represented Rochdale against Fleetwood in October, scoring in a 2-0 win.

Lloyd Isgrove

Made three appearances for Barnsley, of which two came from the bench.

Bryn Morris

Sole outing was a half-time substitute for loan club Wycombe against Oxford in November.

Injuries:

Ronan Curtis

Required to undergo surgery after trapping a finger in a door at home. Scheduled to have stitches removed tomorrow.

Potential training return on Wednesday.

Viv Solomon-Otabor

Damaged a calf against Scunthorpe and forced off before half-time in the 2-0 victory.

Expected to be sidelined for a fortnight, ruling the winger out of Wembley.

Dion Donohue

Injured groin while on reserve-team duty last week, with an estimated two-week recovery period.

Not expected to be available for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Jack Whatmough

Ruled out for a year having undergone knee surgery following injury against Doncaster in February.

Out On loan

Matt Casey

Made three starts in this year’s campaign and last week joined Gosport on loan.

Freddie Read

Started the 2-1 victory over Arsenal under-21s in December and turned out as a substitute at Southend.

Along with Casey, has joined Gosport on loan.

Bradley Lethbridge

Enjoying a successful loan spell at Bognor but, on occasions, recalled to feature in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The striker has made two starts in the competition for Pompey.

Dan Smith

Marked his debut with an assist in Checkatrade Trophy victory at Southend, one of two appearances.

Presently on loan at Cork City.

Leon Maloney

Appeared as a substitute at Southend in January, marking his Blues debut.

The attacker is presently on loan at Bognor, coming off the bench in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Leatherhead.

Presently Available;

MacGillivray, Bass, McGee, Thompson, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Haunstrup, Naylor, Close, May, Evans, Lowe, Dennis, Pitman, Bogle, Hawkins, Vaughan.