The bookies have offered their odds for who they are backing to win the cup this weekend. Here are what they are predicting according to Oddschecker.

1. Bet365 Bet365 are offering odds of 31/20 for Pompey to win, 7/4 for a Sunderland victory and 11/5 for a draw on Sunday.

2. SkyBet SkyBet are offering odds of 7/4 on Portsmouth lifting Checkatrade Trophy, while for a Sunderland victory you will get odds of 6/4. With SkyBet offering 11/5 for a draw.

3. Ladbrokes If you want to bet on Portsmouth winning the Checkatrade trophy, Ladbrokes are offering odds of 8/5 and for a Sunderland victory they are offering odds of 7/4 while for a draw they are offering 11/5.

4. William Hill William Hill are offering odds of 8/5 on a Pompey victory on Sunday, while they are offering 13/8 for a Sunderland win and 11/5 for a draw in the final at Wembley.

