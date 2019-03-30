Have your say

A Lionel Messi masterclass lit up the face of Brett Pitman’s beguiled six-year-old son.

Now dad is booked to perform on that same Wembley stage, challenged to conjure up his own bewitching brand of magic.

Brett Pitman celebrates scoring against Gillingham in this season's Checkatrade Trophy Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

It was in October when Pitman was accompanied by his son to witness brilliant Barcelona’s Champions League visit to Spurs.

Hosted at Wembley, those 82,137 gathered savoured a 4-2 triumph for the Spanish giants, with the ever-enchanting Messi netting twice and also striking the post on two occasions.

Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic were the other two Barcelona scorers, yet it was their imperious Argentine team-mate dominating proceedings.

That was Pitman’s last attendance at a venue where he has previously seen former Bournemouth colleague Alan Connell in action for Bradford and two NFL fixtures.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring for Barcelona against Spurs in this year's Champions League Group B match at Wembley Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On Sunday, however, he returns.

If selected, the striker will skipper Pompey in their Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland.

And a certain six-year-old will be watching another of his footballing heroes.

Pitman said: ‘I went to watch Tottenham against Barcelona earlier in the season and took my little boy.

Sports Mail special

‘He is six and obviously wanted to watch Messi play - and enjoyed himself.

‘It was good to watch a top-quality game featuring the best players in the world. From that point of view, it was interesting to see.

‘Messi was unbelievable, he ran the game, he was very good, and that’s the last time I was at Wembley.

‘I enjoy watching football, regardless of whatever standard, you can appreciate those top, top players and how good they actually are.

‘I like going to watch matches, I see as many as I can when we haven’t got a game, such as midweek.

‘Not all players like doing that, but I do. I enjoy watching other teams and players.

‘I want to stay involved in football in the future, but have always enjoyed watching it since I was a youngster.

‘Now it will be fantastic to go out there and play at Wembley myself.’

Pitman has scored in each of his two Checkatrade Trophy appearances this season, netting against Gillingham and Arsenal under-21s.

Yet he was an unused substitute in the semi-final triumph at Bury which earned the Blues a Wembley showpiece occasion.

Subsequently, the 31-year-old has re-established himself in Pompey’s starting XI, albeit operating behind a lone striker.

The number 10 role has long been favoured by Pitman - and now Kenny Jackett has handed him regular responsibility.

With two goals in his last three League One appearances, including last weekend’s 2-0 win at Shrewsbury, the forward is enjoying himself back in the side.

And the widely unpopular Checkatrade Trophy now offers the potential for a Pompey trophy.

He added: ‘This competition is different, people don't like different, what with under-21 teams in it and how you have to make a certain amount of changes.

‘The Checkatrade Trophy gets more important as it progresses, once you get to the quarter-final and semi-final stages you have a good eye on what lies ahead and think “There’s a chance to win a trophy here”.

‘That’s how it has panned out. We’ve now got a great opportunity against Sunderland to win some silverware.’