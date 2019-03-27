Have your say

MORE than 40,000 Portsmouth fans will travel to Wembley on Sunday to watch Kenny Jackett’s Blues take on Sunderland in the checkatrade Trophy final.

Schedules currently show the below services will run from Portsmouth Harbour to the London stations specified – getting you there in time for kick-off at 2.30pm.

Wembley Stadium. Picture: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

From Waterloo, taking the London Underground to Wembley Park – the stop close to Wembley Way – can take between 26 and 36 minutes.

From Victoria, the journey takes between 29 and 32 minutes.

The above times depend on what tube line you take – and setting off early is advised.

For the times below, trains calling at Portsmouth and Southsea will arrive/leave about five minutes later than timetabled.

Trains calling at Fratton will arrive/leave about nine minutes later than timetabled.

Trains from Portsmouth Harbour to London stations on Sunday, March 31

- 6.48am – 8.50am, to Waterloo

- 7.17am – 9.41am, to Waterloo

- 7.32am – 9.16am, to Waterloo

- 7.48am – 9.48am, to Waterloo

- 8.01am – 10.21am, to Victoria

- 8.32am – 10.16am, to Waterloo

- 8.48am – 10.46am, to Waterloo

- 9.01am – 11.21am, to Victoria

- 9.32am – 11.14am, to Waterloo

- 9.48am – 11.49am, to Waterloo

- 10.01am – 12.21pm, to Victoria

- 10.32am – 12.14pm, to Waterloo

- 10.48am – 12.48pm, to Waterloo

- 11.01am – 1.21pm, to Victoria

- 11.32am – 1.14pm, to Waterloo

