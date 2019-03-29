Checkatrade Trophy final: Here is the latest forecast for Portsmouth vs Sunderland at Wembley Stadium 

POMPEY’S date with destiny at Wembley Stadium is getting closer and closer.

The Checkatrade Trophy final will take place on Sunday, which is just two days from now.

Here is the forecast for Wembley on Sunday. Picture: Joe Pepler

Portsmouth will take on League One promotion rivals Sunderland at the home of English football in a bid to lift the first silverware of the season.

The game is set to kick off at 2.30pm on Sunday but will the glorious weather continue? Or will it be a Wembley wash out?

Here’s what the latest Met Office forecast says:

Wembley forecast

After the mild Spring weather experienced by much of the south throughout this week, the weather will take a turn to the chillier for Sunday.

The Met Office is predicting there will be highs of just 11C at the stadium with overcast conditions being forecast.

For the match itself, the current prediction is for cloudy weather.

According to the latest Met Office forecast between 10am and 1pm it will be cloudy with highs of 8C and a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

The cloudy weather will continue between 1pm and 4pm, when the match will take place, with highs of 10C and a 10 per cent chance of precipitation being forecast.

From 4pm to 7pm, the Met Office are predicting there will be cloudy conditions with highs of 11C and a five per cent chance of precipitation.

So you might want to take a jacket or a jumper to the stadium on Sunday, if you have been lucky enough to get tickets.