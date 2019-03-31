Checkatrade Trophy final: Live build up to Portsmouth vs Sunderland as fans travel to Wembley Stadium 

0
Have your say

POMPEY are bidding to lift the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley Stadium today. 

The Blues will face League One rivals Sunderland at the home of English football this afternoon. We will bring you all the build up as fans travel from Portsmouth for the big game. 

Portsmouth are playing Sunderland at Wembley this afternoon. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South.

Portsmouth are playing Sunderland at Wembley this afternoon. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South.