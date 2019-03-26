Have your say

A RAIL operator has issued a warning to its passengers ahead of a football match set to draw tens of thousands of fans.

South Western Railway said trains between Portsmouth and London ‘may be busier than usual’ as Portsmouth take on Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday.

More than 40,000 Portsmouth fans will travel to Wembley Stadium for the fixture, which kicks off at 2.30pm.

South Western Railway said in a tweet: ‘*INFO* Portsmouth Football Club will be playing in the Checkatrade Trophy final on 31 March.

‘Trains travelling from Portsmouth towards London may be busier than usual.

‘Please check before you travel and allow extra time for your journey.’

Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA Wire

Another message which appeared on the firm's website yesterday said: ‘Additional trains will run between Portsmouth and London Waterloo however, please check before you travel and, where possible, allow extra time for your journey.’

Taking to social media, Portsmouth fans have reported the message has now disappeared.

It is not currently known whether any extra provisions will be put in place on Sunday.

The News has contacted South Western Railway and Southern Rail – which operates trains from Portsmouth to London Victoria – for confirmation on what trains will run on Sunday.