A CHEQUE for more than £8,000 has been presented to a children’s charity in Gosport.

Les and Lyn Heyhoe organised a number of fundraisers last year for Marvels and Meltdowns – a charity that works with children with ADHD, autistic spectrum conditions and sensory processing disorder.

At the Seahorse Bar and Restaurant in Gosport, Les presented a cheque to the charity for £8,502.65.

The money will be used by the charity to buy a new minibus.