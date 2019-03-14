George Sayer Goodwood Sundown.

Chichester Camera Club hold their spring exhibition – picture gallery

Here are some of the photos from Chichester Camera Club’s spring exhibition, which is being held at Tangmere Village Centre on March 30-31.

The exhibition will also include cards and prints sales, a raffle and tea and cakes.

Mike Hancock Haircut Sir.
Corinne Noyalet Democratie where are now.
Mike Hancock In the Shadow of the Budha.
Chichester camera club spring exhibition 2019. Brian Muir No 7.
