Chichester pupils to give preview of Edinburgh Fringe Festival performance

COLLEGE students are set to perform at an arts festival but are giving local audiences an exclusive preview.

Pupils from Chichester College will be presenting their version of The Jungle Book for a week-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival but will be putting on performances at the college next week.

Andrew Green, Principal at Chichester College and Executive Principal for the Chichester College Group, said: ‘This is the second year that we are taking a show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, following on from our successful debut last year.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity for them to experience performing at a world-famous performing arts festival – something that few people ever get to do.’

Money raised from the performances will go towards helping the students get to Edinburgh, while also giving them the opportunity to test their material.

For tickets email theatreboxoffice@chichester.ac.uk