Chichester team complete walk in colleague’s memory

STAFF raised £2,000 in memory of their colleague.

A team of 33 employees from Covers Timber and Builders Merchants, in Chichester, raised the money after taking part in St Wilfrid’s Hospice five-mile Moonlight Walk.

The group did the event in memory of Kev Starling, who worked at the company for more than 40 years. He died at the hospice in January.

The team raised double their target. Henry Green, managing director, said: ‘Congratulations to the whole team. It was an absolutely excellent effort on their part and a fitting tribute to Kev, who is greatly missed by everyone.’