Child calls fire service to deal with Landport fire

SOUTHSEA fire station were alerted to a house fire after a call from an 11 year old girl.

Two fire appliances were tonight sent to a fire at Newcome Road in Landport after receiving a call at 9 pm.

The fire is believed to have started due to being ‘cooking related’. With the parent having temporarily left the house the child was alerted to the problem by a the smoke alarm and called emergency services.

A spokesman for Southsea Fire Station said: ‘The 11 year old reacted in exactly the right way and this is evidence that all the first response work we do in schools is working.’