Children caught lighting field fires in Waterlooville

FIREFIGHTERS spent more than two hours tackling field fires in Waterlooville set by youngsters.

Crews from Waterlooville, Havant, Cosham and Fareham were called to the fire at 3pm which covered an area of approximately 400m by 200m near Berewood Green.

A spokesperson for Cosham Fire Station said: ‘We were called to a big grass fire around 3pm and witnesses saw youngsters setting fire to the fields with lighters and they have now been passed to the police.

‘Fifteen firefighters attended with pumps from Cosham, Waterlooville and landrovers from Havant and Fareham to put out the fire which covered an area between 400m by 200m going across two or three fields.

It comes after a spate of grass fires throughout the area in the last week.