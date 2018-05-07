Children’s charity to give at Gosport library

A CHARITY which helps carers will be giving a talk about the work they do.

Viv Carter from The Honey Pot children’s charity will be this month’s Hot Topic event at Elson library, in Gosport.

The talk will be on how the organisation supports young carers and vulnerable children aged five to 12 and how they enhance their lives.

Viv will be giving the talk on Friday, May 18 between 10am and 11am at the library on Chantry Road.

Visitors can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee for 20p. There is no need to book, just turn up on the day.