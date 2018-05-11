Children’s fashion show raises £13,000 in memory of five-year-old girl who died of cancer

A CHILDREN’s fashion show raised more than £13,000 for charities Naomi House and Jack’s Place, writes ROBIN DANDO.

Walk the Walk was launched in 2014 by Dani Geddes, 25, for in memory of Phoebe Craig, from Portsmouth, who passed away in 2015 from blood cancer at only five years old.

Many of the children taking part worked hard to raise money in creative ways. Breeze Lasserty, eight, climbed the steps of Spinnaker Tower and raised £4000 while India Liverpool climbed the steps of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The competition, at Portsmouth’s Marriott Hotel consisted of five rounds. In the first the competitors took to the runway wearing jeans and T-shirts. The second was a creative round where competitors were encouraged to make their own costumes, the third round was for high-street fashion and the fourth was the designer round where the models exhibited the work of fashion designers from all over the world.

The final round was called Wings for Phoebe, where the entrants could wear anything they wanted as long as they wore wings.

Dani said about the Wings for Phoebe round: ‘Knowing Phoebe and her family makes this a very tough part of the day for me but really hits home to my heart exactly why I do this.’

Of course organising an event like Walk the Walk is a colossal undertaking and when asked to describe the experience Dani said: ‘For me, a hectic day, filled with a back to back schedule and months of preparation takes a lot of energy and motivation but to see the children who visit me here and there for a photo session shine on stage and beam with confidence is everything.’

The competitors certainly appreciated Dani’s hard work; every child that took part gave her a flower to thank her.

She said: ‘To every child that gave me a beautiful flower it’s something that will never be forgotten and a memory I will treasure for as long as I live.’