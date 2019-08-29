Children to model plastic waste fashion in Waterlooville and Fareham during National Recycling Week

ECO-CONSCIOUS children are turning plastic waste into high fashion for a Rubbish Fashion Show.

Throughout the school holidays, children attending Growing Places holiday clubs have been gathering everyday plastic waste materials from home to upcycle into garments to show off on the catwalk.

Billy Cotton, Belinda Lipscomb, Amelia Knight, Emma Stock and Amelia Tong preparing for the rubbish fashion show

Growing Places has eight sites in Waterlooville, Fareham and Havant, and has been focusing on its recycling campaign throughout the summer with the children getting involved in learning about the environment.

Belinda Lipscomb, play leader at Berewood Primary after school club in Waterlooville, said: ‘We are all very excited about our recycling project and looking forward to working on some fantastic designs to show off on the catwalk.

‘It is vitally important that we teach our children about recycling at an early age, they are after all, the future custodians of our environment, so need to know how to take care of it.’

The fashion show will visit Fareham and Waterlooville town centres on Saturday, September 28 to mark the end of WRAP National Recycling Week, which is centred around the theme ‘it’s in our own hands’.

Emma Stock, who handles video and marketing at Growing Places, added: ‘The aim is to show our local community the importance of recycling and reduced plastic waste, and how we can all make a huge difference to the health of our planet by buying less and recycling more.

‘The children’s designing and making process will be shared online via our Facebook and Instagram platforms to get our recycling message out far and wide.

‘We have forged wonderful partnerships with our local libraries too, who have agreed to display a selection of our fashion designs after the show! Our aim as a company is to bring the local community together so we are stronger, healthier and better equipped to create real, positive change.’

If you want to know more about Growing Places visit www.growingplaces.org.uk, and for updates on the making and designing process before the fashion shows take place visit the Facebook page.