Children with cerebral palsy ‘disable the label’ with 2km charity walk

SIX children ‘disabled the label’ by taking on the challenge of a two-kilometre walk.

The Ability not Disability walk at Hill Head beach was organised to raise money for the group’s weekly conductive therapy sessions by Ceri Metcalfe who teaches the youngsters skills and helps them build self confidence.

Nikki Brown and her daughter Lana

Ceri said: ‘We do lots of fundraising for them but one of our girls, Jemima, said she wanted to be a part of it and do a walk.

‘Not only would it help raise money but a few of the older children sometime wonder why they are learning to walk, so to do it shows them that they can.’

Nikki Brown’s daughter Lana was born prematurely and had cerebral palsy caused by a brain injury known as PVL.

The five-year-old attends the sessions along with other local children.

Nikki said: ‘I am immensely proud of my daughter and I am gobsmacked at what she has achieved.’

The 48-year-old has been a full time carer for Lana since she adopted her.

Nikki said: ‘When she was born they thought she would not be able to walk or talk and completely wrote her off.

‘Now she has completed a sponsored walk and it has honestly blown my mind.

‘She is amazing.’

The group aimed to raise £200 through the walk but have more than doubled their target, raising £530 so far. That will go towards funding extra weekly conductive therapy sessions with Ceri.

Nikki said: ‘She is absolutely fantastic and totally on the same level as the children, she sees so much potential in the children.

‘If anyone wants conductive care for their children go to Ceri.’

British paralympian Sam Ruddock, who also suffers from cerebral palsy, met the children at the finish line and presented the six children with medals.

Nikki said: ‘Sam was awesome and so good with the children.

‘Having the condition himself he understood what a challenge this was for them and at the end when he gave them medals it said ‘I disabled the label’ on them.

‘For us parents that meant so much as our children are labelled and that small message means such a lot.’

Ceri said: ‘I wanted to get Sam involved because it means the children have someone with their condition to look up to.’

The 28-year-old added: ‘It also encourages others to try and walk when they see the older ones.’